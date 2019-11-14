Wheelchairs presented to the disabled in Quang Binh
The association for the support of the handicapped and orphans of the central province of Quang Binh and the US’s Giving it Back to Kids Foundation presented 748 wheelchairs to people with disabilities in the locality on November 14.
At the event (Photo: baoquangbinh.vn)
Quang Binh (VNA) – The association for the support of the handicapped and orphans of the central province of Quang Binh and the US’s Giving it Back to Kids Foundation presented 748 wheelchairs to people with disabilities in the locality on November 14.
The wheelchairs worth a total of 1.1 billion VND (47,800 USD) are funded by the foundation.
At the event, the recipients were also instructed how to assemble and use the vehicle.
Chairman of the association Mai Xuan Thu said the move is expected to help the disabled ease their difficulties and quickly integrate into the community.
He wished that the disabled and vulnerable groups will receive further support from philanthropists, especially in creating sustainable livelihoods, presenting scholarships and offering heart surgeries to the handicapped and their children living in need./.
The wheelchairs worth a total of 1.1 billion VND (47,800 USD) are funded by the foundation.
At the event, the recipients were also instructed how to assemble and use the vehicle.
Chairman of the association Mai Xuan Thu said the move is expected to help the disabled ease their difficulties and quickly integrate into the community.
He wished that the disabled and vulnerable groups will receive further support from philanthropists, especially in creating sustainable livelihoods, presenting scholarships and offering heart surgeries to the handicapped and their children living in need./.