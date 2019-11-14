Society Centre for toxic chemicals and environmental treatment established A ceremony to announce the Prime Minister’s decision on establishing the National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) was held on November 13 in Hanoi.

Society Street circus amazes spectators in Quang Ninh A street circus parade opened in Quang Ninh on Nov 13. The event was a part of the on going 2019 World Circus Festival, taking place in the beach city from Nov 11-17.

Society First Vietnamese awarded honorary citizen of Seoul A Vietnamese woman was among 18 foreigners named honorary citizens of Seoul this year for their contributions in bridging the gap between the capital city of the Republic of Korea and their home countries.

Society Quang Ninh court hands down death sentence to drug traffickers The People’s Court of the northern province of Quang Ninh on November 13 sentenced five drug traffickers to death in a case involving a transnational drug trafficking ring and 148 bricks of heroin.