Calligraphy is an ancient art form developed in the East. It was mainly practiced in the past by intellectuals and literary enthusiasts. Graffiti developed in the West as part of a young cultural movement and after arriving in Vietnam has been influenced by hip-hop culture.

With a desire to identify creative ideas, the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Culture & Science Centre in cooperation with the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts Studies have implemented the “Dialogue between Calligraphy and Graffiti” project over the two past months.

The exhibition features 39 works of calligraphy and graffiti, arranged like a story about two people with different personalities and a dialogue that brings them together to empathise and share with each other.

Vietnamese calligraphers and graffiti artists from around the country have worked together to produce works that show the “dialogue” between the two art forms.

The exhibition is open to the public until September 30./.

VNA