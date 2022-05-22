When fashion is inspired by nature and Vietnamese culture
Vietnam’s natural and cultural landscapes are topics that many care about and actively work to preserve. This is also seen in the efforts of fashion designers to include Vietnamese motifs in their designs.
-
This design is in the Terraces collection, inspired by the beauty of Vietnam northwest region. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
This design is in the Terraces collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Designer Le Thi Hong Van debuted designs in the Terraces collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
This design is part of the Vietnamese flavour collection inspired by traditional Chu Dau ceramics. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
This design is part of the Vietnamese flavour collection inspired by traditional Chu Dau ceramics. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
-
Designer Doan Thu Uyen debuted designs in the Fragrance of Vietnam collection. (Photo: VNP/VNA)