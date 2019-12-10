‘Tradition meets modern’ is Xuan Lam’s second exhibition, following the success of his first display in 2017. 20 artworks displayed at the exhibition are remakes of renowned Dong Ho and Hang Trong folk paintings, which are drawn with modern techniques.

It could be easily noticed that paintings at the exhibitions have no frames. The idea conveys a message of traditional art’s blending in modern life.

The display also features products with Xuan Lam version of folk paintings being printed on, including shirts, bookmarks, notebooks.

The exhibition, which lasts until May 20, 2020, is expected to bring traditional folk paintings closer to younger generations./.

VNA