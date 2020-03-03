Whirlwinds, hails injure six in Yen Bai
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Yen Bai (VNA) – The northern province of Yen Bai counted six people injured by whirlwinds and hails that hit it in the afternoon of March 2.
Statistics further show that nearly 3,500 houses in Yen Bai suffered from damage, 16 schools and eight offices had their roofs blown off in the natural calamity. Besides, nearly 150 hectares of rice and other food crops were also damaged.
The total losses caused by the whirlwinds and hails are estimated at 18 billion VND (about 776,000 USD).
According to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Yen Bai is one of the two hardest hit localities, along with Ha Giang province.
The committee has asked the northern and north-central provinces to urge people to take precautions against hails and thunderstorms and promptly address the aftermaths to bring their life back to normalcy.
Weather forecasts say a cold spell is moving towards the north, bringing along heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong wind.
Rain is forecast to engulf north-central and central regions in coming days.
Temperatures in the north are predicted to drop to between 15 and 18 degrees Celsius, even under 13 in some mountainous areas. However, the cold spell will not last long./.