White coat heroes in fight against deadly nCoV

Medical staff across the country is struggling, accepting challenges and difficulties, even risking their lives, to regain life for patients contracted the deadly novel Corona virus (nCoV).
  • Doctors at Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray hospital wear protective gear before entering isolation area for nCoV patients (Photo: VNA)

  • Health staff at Lai Chau General Hospital ensure safety procedures before entering nCoV patient isolation area (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors at Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray hospital receive first two nCoV confirmed cases, January 24, 2020 (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors at Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray hospital check Chinese patient Li Ding’s lung condition, January 30 (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors at Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray hospital congratulate 28-year-old Chinese patient Li Zhichao on being discharged from hospital, February 4 (Photo: VNA)

  • Ho Chi Minh City’s Cho Ray hospital is treating another nCoV patient with positive anticipation (Published by VNA)

  • Deputy Director of Khanh Hoa Hospital of Tropical Diseases Nguyen Vu Quoc Binh presents flowers and hospital discharge certificate for patient Le Thi Thu H who recovered from disease caused nCoV after treatment (Photo: VNA)

  • Health staff wear protective gear when providing treatment for isolated patients at Da Nang hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • Measuring temperature for isolated Vietnamese people entering Vietnam via Ma Lu Thang border gate, Ma Ly Pho commune (Phong Tho district, Lai Chau (Photo: VNA)

  • Quang Tri provincial Steering Board for nCoV prevention holds a prevention drill at Lao Bao international border gate (Photo: VNA)

  • Staff and lecturers at Thai Nguyen University of Medicine and Pharmacy prepare hand sanitizer (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors at Mong Chai health centre (Quang Ninh) check and create health e-documents for local people (Published by VNA)

  • Hue Central Hospital holds prevention drill in Phong An commune, Phong Dien district (Photo: VNA)

  • Medical staff of Hanoi 115 Emergency Centre transport nCoV suspected cases to Dong Da General Hospital for isolation and taking sample for testing (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors of Bach Mai hospital’s quick response team visit nCoV positive patient at Binh Xuyen district’s Health Centre (Vinh Phuc province) (Photo: VNA)

  • Doctors of Lai Chau General Hospital check nCoV suspected patient who is being isolated and monitored at the hospital (Photo: VNA)

  • Quang Ninh province has set up a special hospital for isolation in Mong Cai city, ready to receive and isolate Chinese people entering Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

