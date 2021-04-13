Hotline: (024) 39411349
Culture - Sports

White easter lily, queen of April

Easter lily often blooms in April and its subtle scent and elegant white petals enthrall many people.
VNA

  • White easter lily is considered Queen of April thanks to its elegant look (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • When April comes, the flowers are sold widely (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • White easter lily blooms beautifully (Photo: Tin Tuc Newspaper)

  • The flowers mark the beginning of April, adding a mystical touch to Hanoi’s streets and houses (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • If well-cared, a tuberous seed can produce up to 12-15 lily flowers (Photo: Vietnam+)

  • White easter lily blooms beautifully (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • White tuberose blooms beautifully (Photo: VNP/VNA)

  • If well-cared, a tuberous seed can produce up to 12-15 lily flowers (Photo: VNA)

  • This is the season of easter lily, with thousands of flowers at different gardens waiting to be delivered to flower lovers (Photo: VNA)

