White lotuses adds charm to Hue imperial citadel
White lotuses are at their beautiful best at Tinh Tam Lake, known as the Royal Palace Garden of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam.
White lotuses adorn Tinh Tam Lake in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue with an elegant beauty. (Photo: VNP)
Hue imperial city is renowned for its white lotuses, which represent dignity and purity. (Photo: VNP)
Tinh Tam Lake brimming with the vibrancy of lotus blossoms. (Photo: VNP)
Gastronomes in Hue aromatise green tea in lotus. Tea with a lotus aroma was a popular drink among royalty. (Photo: VNP
Lotus seeds and lotus seed hearts being sold along Dinh Tien Hoang Street (Photo: VNP)