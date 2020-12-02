White Ribbon Breakfast highlights safe migration for women, children
Measures to improve inter-sectoral coordination mechanisms in response to violence against migrant women were discussed at the 6th White Ribbon Breakfast held in Hanoi on December 1.
At the 6th White Ribbon Breakfast (Photo: baodansinh.vn)
The event drew the participation of more than 100 representatives from competent organisations like the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Vietnam Women Union.
In her opening remarks, Director of the Centre for Women Development (CWD) Duong Ngoc Linh said although Vietnam has been hailed has a nation with marked achievements in gender equality, gender-based violence remains a big challenge for the nation nowadays.
According to a national survey on violence against women in 2019, 63 percent of married Vietnamese women experienced one or more forms of physical, sexual, emotional or economic violence and controlling behavior by their husbands.
During 2010-2020, the CWD’s Peace House model provided consultation on issues related to women’s rights and prevention of gender-based violence for more than 14,000 people, Linh said, adding 24.5 percent of the cases had close connection with prevention of human trafficking and migration.
Beside language, culture and law barriers, migrant women have no access to official employment channels as well as rights of migrant workers, and have no skills to protect themselves from human trafficking and gender-based violence, she added.
Meanwhile, International Labour Organisation Vietnam Director Lee Chang-hee called on men to take actions to end violence against migrant women.
He added elimination of violence against women will help them feel more secure and work more effectively.
Country Representative of UN Women in Vietnam Elisa Fernandez Saenz laid stress on the migrant female workers’ contribution to the economy of the host nation, adding they are facing various challenges such as violence, sexual abuse, and labour exploitation.
It is necessary for competent ministries and sectors to realise their responsibilities and roles to respond to violence against women and children, and human trafficking, she added.
“White Ribbon Breakfast” is a global campaign that aims to raise public awareness and promoting the roles of men and the community in general in ending violence against women./.