Health Vietnam informs movement history in Europe of COVID-19 patient The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed the Embassies of France, Italy and the UK in Hanoi and asked the Vietnamese Embassies in Paris, Rome and London to share with relevant agencies of the host countries about movement history and temporary residence address in the UK of a Vietnamese woman who was tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after travelling to several European nations.

Health Vietnam reports two more COVID-19 infection cases Vietnam on March 7 afternoon reported two more COVID-19 infection cases related to a female patient named N.H.N confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health.

Health Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.

Health Hanoi-based children’s hospital capable of testing SARS-CoV-2 The Ministry of Health on March 7 decided to allow the Department of Biomolecular Research for Infectious Diseases under the Hanoi-based National Children’s Hospital to perform tests for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.