WHO donates 3,000 doses of Tamiflu to Cambodia . -(Photo: The Communicable Disease Control Department (CDC) of Cambodia)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has provided 3,000 doses of Tamiflu (oseltamivir) to the Ministry of Health of Cambodia via the Communicable Disease Control Department (CDC).



The donated drugs will be used to respond to the spread of avian influenza (H5N1) in Prey Veng province and to possible outbreaks in other provinces, CDC said on February 28.



As of February 28, there are two confirmed human H5N1 cases in Cambodia, CDC said, pointing out that the first case is an 11-year-old girl who has passed away, and the second case is the girl's father who was cured and discharged on the same day.



The CDC said the two cases were infected with H5N1 from poultry in their village, but there was no sign of person-to-person spread between them.



Previously, Dr. Or Vandine, Secretary of State and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, affirmed that the situation of H5N1 in Roleang village is now under control.



Since 2005, Cambodia has seen 58 cases of H5N1 infection, including 39 deaths. Among the cases, 45 were recorded in children under the age of 14.



The World Health Organisation said on February 26 that the risk to the general public from H5N1 in Cambodia remains low./.