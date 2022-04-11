WHO praises Cambodia’s COVID-19 vaccination programme
Cambodia’s successful vaccine rollout has saved lives, stabilised the health system, and contributed to the nation’s economic recovery, World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Cambodia Li Ailan said on April 10.
“Cambodia has achieved the impressively high COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the primary doses at the very early stage,” she wrote on social media. “The successful vaccine rollout helped save many lives, protect health and contribute to economic recovery.”
Li also urged people to receive their booster dose if it is their turn.
According to the Cambodian Ministry of Health, the Southeast Asian country has so far administered one dose of COVID-19 vaccines to 14.84 million people, or 92.8 percent of its 16 million population. A total of 14.09 million, or 88 percent, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots. Some 8 million, or 50 percent, have taken a third dose, and 1.21 million, or 7.5 percent, have got a fourth dose.
Cambodia has fully resumed its socio-economic activities and reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers without quarantine since November last year./.