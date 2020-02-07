WHO representative speaks highly of Vietnam’s efforts in nCoV fight
WHO representative in Vietnam Park Ki-dong (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that Vietnam has been managing “very well” the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), WHO representative in Vietnam Park Ki-dong said on February 7 about Vietnam’s efforts in the fight against the spread of the disease.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, the official also highlighted that Vietnam activated the response system “at the very early stage of the outbreak”, adding the country has strengthened the testing system along with the sharing of relevant information.
About Vietnam’s ability and capacity in successfully isolating the virus, Park said the WHO took note of and highly valued the capacity of Vietnam’s National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in the work. “This demonstrates that Vietnam has a very strong infection laboratory system,” he added.
The official warned that in the time to come, there may be many cases occurring in Vietnam as well as other countries, and Vietnam needs to maintain its vigilance, supervision and preparedness against the epidemic. The people need to take the guidance by the WHO and keep their health, while the countries should share information on a timely basis, Park stressed./.