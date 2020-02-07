Society Localities asked to stay active in coping with water scarcity The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) asked localities nationwide to stay active in responding to drought and saltwater intrusion, during a meeting in Hanoi on February 7.

Health Vietnam Red Cross Society launches anti-nCoV campaign The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) on February 7 launched a campaign to bolster public awareness of the prevention against the acute respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Vietnam expects to create 1.5 million jobs in 2020 The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has set a target to generate jobs for 1.5 million workers, and help some 100,000 labourers to find jobs through the National Employment Fund in 2020.

Society Meeting discusses preparations for conference on sustainable ocean economy The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) has been assigned to organise an international conference on sustainable ocean economy and climate change adaptation, slated for late March in the central city of Da Nang.