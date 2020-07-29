World UN Security Council concerned about ceasefire violations in Yemen The UN Security Council expressed concern over growing violations of the ceasefire in Yemen during its monthly meeting on this Middle Eastern country on July 28.

World Former Malaysian PM Najib sentenced to 12 years in prison Former Prime Minister Najib Razak of Malaysia was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the offence related to abuse of power at a trial on July 28.

World Malaysian court finds ex-PM guilty of corruption Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty of all seven charges in his first corruption trial on July 28 involving millions of ringgit linked to state development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

World Philippine President: financial system plays crucial role in response to COVID-19 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has emphasised the important role played by the country's banking and financial management system in responding to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.