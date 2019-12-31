Wild Himalayan cherry blossoms brighten Da Lat city
Many residents and visitors flock to Da Lat city to contemplate the beauty of thousands of the wild Himalayan cherry blossoms (Photo: VNA)
Wild Himalayan cherry blossoms bloom along Tran Hung Dao, Hung Vuong, Co Giang, Pho Duc Chinh, Nam Ho, Tran Quang Dieu streets in Da Lat city centre (Photo: VNA)
Vibrant pink blossoms along highway 20 lure visitors to Da Lat city (Photo: VNA)
Vibrant pink colours of Wild Himalayan cherry blossoms appear throughout Da Lat city, creating romantic natural scenery (Photo: VNA)
Wild Himalayan cherry blossoms in Da Lat have the shape of plum trees and the five-petal of apricot flowers (Photo: VNA)
In recent years, thousands of trees have been relocated around Xuan Huong Lake and many other roads in the city, gradually creating a charming ‘cherry blossom space’ (Photo: VNA)
The pink cherry blossoms across the central highland city of Da Lat has become a major draw for tourists on recent days (Photo: VNA)
The flowers are in their full bloom between January and March in spring (Photo: VNA)
Around the city, there are more than 3,000 trees, most of which have been planted around Xuan Huong Lake, Da Lat Maple Tourism Site and the downtown streets of Dong Da, Ba Thang Tu, Ho Tung Mau, Le Dai Hanh, Tran Hung Dao Street, Pho Duc Chinh and Tuong Pho (Photo: VNA)
Tourists enjoy posing for photos with the wild Himalayan cherry blossoms (Photo: VNA)