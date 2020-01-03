Many residents and visitors flock to Da Lat city to contemplate the beauty of thousands of the wild Himalayan cherry blossoms. During the New Year festival, these fragile pink blossoms make the city even dreamier.

The vibrant pink colours of wild Himalayan cherry blossoms have appeared throughout the city, creating romantic natural scenery.

Around the city, there are more than 3,000 trees, most of which have been planted around Xuan Huong Lake, Da Lat Maple Tourism Site and some downtown streets./.

VNA