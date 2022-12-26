The festival is part of a series of activities to promote local tourism in general and build Mu Cang Chai into a green, safe and friendly destination.



“To day” flowers have become a symbol of the harsh lands of Mu Cang Chai when winter arrives, with clusters of the red-pink flowers on hillsides creating a beautiful sight.



The most beautiful time to visit Mu Cang Chai is when the flowers bloom from mid-December to the end of January and blanket the local area in a reddish-pink hue.



The flowers are also a symbol of spring and new crops, and have become a popular tourist attraction over recent years.



A wide range of activities will be held during the festival, including musical performances, photo exhibitions, and folk games./.

VNA