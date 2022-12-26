Wild peach blossom festival kicks off
The first wild peach blossom festival opened in Mu Cang Chai district in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on December 24. It will run until January 1 and is expected to welcome visitors coming to admire wild peach blossoms, which are known as “tớ dày” in Vietnamese and blossom only in the cold of winter.
The festival is part of a series of activities to promote local tourism in general and build Mu Cang Chai into a green, safe and friendly destination.
“To day” flowers have become a symbol of the harsh lands of Mu Cang Chai when winter arrives, with clusters of the red-pink flowers on hillsides creating a beautiful sight.
The most beautiful time to visit Mu Cang Chai is when the flowers bloom from mid-December to the end of January and blanket the local area in a reddish-pink hue.
The flowers are also a symbol of spring and new crops, and have become a popular tourist attraction over recent years.
A wide range of activities will be held during the festival, including musical performances, photo exhibitions, and folk games./.