Guests visiting Ba Vi national park in November can spot wild sunflowers in full bloom. As visitors pass through the entrance gate and head towards the pine forest, tourists will be able to glimpse wild sunflowers planted in bushes along the road.

Wild sunflowers has previously only been popular in Gia Lai and Da Lat. With the beautiful flowers entering their blooming period, Ba Vi national park now welcomes more visitors, especially during the weekend./.

VNA