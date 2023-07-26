Wildfire on Hai Van pass under control
Fire fighters in Lien Chieu district in the central city of Da Nang said they have successfully contained a wildfire in the Nam Hai Van forest in Hoa Hiep Bac ward.
The wildfire sweeps through the area close to the North-South railway, mainly covered with reeds and wild grass. (Photo: VNA)
The wildfire, which swept through the area close to the North-South railway, mainly covered with reeds and wild grass, was detected on July 26 morning, said Nguyen Van Truyen, head of the Lien Chieu forest ranger station.
About 150 people from various forces, including forest rangers, border guards, military soldiers, policemen, firefighters and local residents, joint efforts in battling the fire, he said.
The initial estimate indicated that the wildfire covered an area of about 0.7 hectares, Truyen said, adding that authorities are investigating the cause behind the incident and assessing its damage./.