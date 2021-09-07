Wildlife traffickers arrested in northern Dien Bien province
Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have caught red-handed two suspects when they were transporting two wildlife animals.
Dao Huy Thanh holds one of the two pangolins he transported before being arrested. (Source: VNA)Dien Bien (VNA) – Police in the northwestern border province of Dien Bien have caught red-handed two suspects when they were transporting two wildlife animals.
The suspects are Dao Huy Thanh, born in 1988, and Lo Van Hon, born in 1994, both residing in Dien Bien district’s Muong Nha commune.
The pair admitted they were transporting two pangolins weighing 9.5kg in total for sale after buying them from a local resident.
Pangolins are listed in group 1B of Vietnam’s Red Data Book, which means they are in danger of becoming extinct and are protected from being exploited or used for commercial purposes.
The case is under further investigation, while the endangered animals were transferred to the wildlife rescue centre in the northern region./.