Environment Ninh Binh promotes biodiversity preservation Boasting distinctive biodiversity, from abundant species of flora and fauna to rich and varied landscapes, the northern province of Ninh Binh has taken drastic measures to preserve its nature.

Environment Vietnam's HCFC consumption down 35 percent in 2020 Vietnam consumed nearly 2,600 tonnes of HCFC substances in 2020, down 35 percent from the base consumption, and also down from nearly 3,600 tonnes in 2019, statistics showed.

Environment PM asks for readiness in response to disasters Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has ordered ministries, sectors and localities to stay ready to respond to natural disasters.