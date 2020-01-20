Business Ministries demand more airports open to private investment Five ministries have universally rejected a proposal by the transport ministry to restrict private investment in the country’s biggest airports and instead hand the job to a single company.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,155 VND/USD on January 20, down 2 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 17).

Business Tra Vinh farmers harvest mud crab for Tet, earn high profit Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh are entering the mud crab harvest for Tet (Lunar New Year) and earning a high profit of 30 - 35 million VND (1,300 - 1,500 USD) per hectare as demand is high for the coming holiday, which falls on January 25.

Business Vietnam attends fair on electrical equipment, energy in India Over 40 enterprises, policy-making agencies and trade promotion organizations of Vietnam are participating in an electrical and energy equipment fair which opened on January 18 in India.