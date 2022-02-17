HCM City (VNA) – Winners of the Golden Ball awards for players of the year was announced at an award ceremony held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16.



Nguyen Hoang Duc of Viettel club won the first Golden Ball award of his career for his major contribution to the national men’s football team at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2021 AFF Cup, as well as for Viettel before V.League 2021 was cancelled due to COVID-19.



In the men’s category, midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai of Hanoi FC and forward Nguyen Tien Linh of Becamex Binh Duong finished runner-up and third.



Meanwhile, forward Cu Thi Huynh Nhu of HCM City Club won the women's golden ball award for the third consecutive years. She was the captain of HCM City Club and the national team that triumphed at the Women's Football Championship 2021 and earned a berth to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, respectively.



Forward Pham Hai Yen of Hanoi FC and midfielder Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Nhu’s teammate at HCM City Club, bagged the Silver and Bronze Ball awards.



The Golden Ball Award in futsal went to goalie Ho Van Y, who enjoyed a successful year with both his club side Thai Son Nam and the national squad who competed in the 2021 FIFA World Cup in Lithuania. He was named as one of the world’s 10 leading futsal goalkeepers in 2021 by FutsalPlanet.



Chau Doan Phat and Nguyen Minh Tri, Y’s teammates at Thai Son Nam FC, won the second and third prizes.

Head coaches of the national women’s team Mai Duc Chung, men’s squad Park Hang-seo and futsal team Pham Minh Giang, were honoured at the ceremony for their contributions to Vietnam’s football.



The Vietnamese Golden Ball award was introduced in 1995 by the Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Saigon) newspaper with coaches, experts and journalists voting for the best players./.