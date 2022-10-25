ASEAN ASEAN to hold special meeting on Myanmar ASEAN foreign ministers will convene a special meeting in Indonesia on October 27 to discuss the Myanmar peace process, Cambodia's foreign ministry said on October 23.

Business Infographic AMRO forecasts vietnam’s gdp growth to be second-highest in asean+3 in 2022 In its “ASEAN+3 Regional Economic Outlook in 2022” report updated by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) in October 2022, Vietnam’s economy was forecast to grow 7 percent in 2022, ranking it 2nd in the region after Malaysia.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens collaboration in building regional disaster resilience The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reaffirmed its resolve to strengthen collaboration in building disaster resilience in the region at the 10th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) and 11th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER) on October 20.

ASEAN ASEAN strengthens cooperation to fight transboundary haze Representatives from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have reaffirmed their commitment towards the full and effective implementation of the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution at the 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the agreement (COP-17), which was held on October 20 in Singapore.