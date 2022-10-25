Winners of ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women 2022 announced
Dr. Sok Ching Cheong from Malaysia and Dr. Supiya Charoensiriwath from Thailand were named as winners of the 2022 Underwriters Laboratories-ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women.
The announcement was made by the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI) in partnership with the US Government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and UL Research Institutes. The awards, themed Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health and Safety, assessed 64 candidates.
The senior scientist winner, Dr. Sok Ching Cheong, Head of the Digital Health Research Unit of Cancer Research Malaysia, is awarded 12,500 USD in recognition of her research that addresses the prevalence of oral cancer using AI technology, such as early detection mobile applications, to improve health outcomes.
Dr. Supiya Charoensiriwath, a principal researcher at the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center, is the mid-career scientist winner. She received a 12,500 USD award in recognition of her extensive work in developing mobile applications on national digital platforms to promote nutritional health in children.
Earning honorable mentions, Dr. Siriwan Suebnukarn from Thailand and Dr. Maxine Tan from Malaysia each received 5,000 USD.
ASEAN COSTI Chair, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology of Vietnam Bui The Duy, congratulated all the winners for their work in improving people’s access to healthcare and safety using AI.
“The United States values empowering women scientists who work to better society in safe and sustainable ways and act as role models for others,” said Ambassador Yohannes A. Abraham of the US Mission to ASEAN.
Since 2014, the Science Prize for Women is held annually through a collaborative effort among ASEAN COSTI, USAID, and UL Research Institutes – a US-based international public safety non-profit organisation – to recognise women scientists’ professional achievements to leverage success and expand research endeavors, as well as inspire future female scientists across the ASEAN region./.