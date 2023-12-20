The competition, which focused on human rights in Vietnam, was held online by the Authority of Foreign Information Service under the Ministry of Information and Communications. It attracted more than 7,000 entries from both Vietnam and other countries after four months, from June 15 to October 15.

The best 28 were awarded, including one first prize, one second prize, one third prize, and 10 consolation prizes for the photo and video categories each. The most voted entries of the categories were also honored.

On this occasion, 70 photo entries and 14 videos were also selected for displaying at an exhibition opened the same day.

The competition gave a chance to people nationwide, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends to create photos and videos introducing images of Vietnam to the world, thereby inspiring the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation and helping promote the cultural values and strength of the Vietnamese people in the new era./.

VNA