Winners of Kovalevskaya Award 2020 announced
Winners of the Kovalevskaya Award 2020, a prize dedicated to outstanding female scientists, were announced at a ceremony held jointly by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
A team of female scientists from the Institute of Natural Products Chemistry under VAST, and Associate Professor, Dr Truong Thanh Huong, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Cardiology at the Hanoi Medical University, were honoured this year.
The team studied and created many products with high applicability that have been used widely and served public healthcare, such as “Khuong Thao dan” (a drug for the treatment of arthritis, degenerative spine pain, and bone pain), Cordyceps Sinensis, and essential oils.
The award is presented to Associate Professor, Dr Truong Thanh Huong, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Cardiology at the Hanoi Medical University (Photo: VNA)
Meanwhile, Huong has made contributions to Vietnam’s health sector by conducting many scientific studies to improve treatment relating to cardiovascular disease.
Speaking at the event, member of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee Ha Thi Nga said the award, named after Russian female mathematician Sofia Kovalevskaya, is presented annually to honour female scientists posting remarkable achievements in scientific research and application.
It is presented by a fund of the same name that operates in eight countries in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.
The award has been presented in Vietnam since 1985, during which 20 collectives and 49 female scientists have been honoured./.