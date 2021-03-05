Sci-Tech HCM City accelerates digital transformation in governmental organisations Ho Chi Minh City plans to accelerate digital transformation in governmental organisations and promote e-government to heighten the efficiency and quality of public service delivery.

Sci-Tech Task of designing science-technology organisation network planning approved Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision approving the task of making planning for the science-technology organisation network in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Sci-Tech IT, telecoms a bright spot amid COVID-19 The information technology (IT) and telecoms sector has emerged as a bright spot amid the COVID-19 pandemic as companies have quickly optimised opportunities to move ahead and develop sustainably.

Sci-Tech Vietnam needs to start work on 6G technology: Insider Since the sixth-generation (6G) commercial network is expected to be introduced in 2030, Vietnam should launch further research and development work for the 6G wireless network right now, even though it has only recently rolled out 5G services on a trial basis, according to an industry insider.