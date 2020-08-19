The first prize goes to a contestant from Vietnam (Source: VNA)



Jakarta (VNA) - An awards ceremony for the winners of a logo competition to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Indonesia was held in Jakarta on August 19.



It was co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam.



Of the total of 772 entries, the organising board selected the best five, with one first prize and four consolation prizes.



The first prize went to a contestant from Vietnam while two of the consolation prizes went to Indonesians and two to Vietnamese.



The embassy plans to host virtual conferences on the bilateral friendship and strategic partnership from now to year’s end, as well as screen documentaries and hold photo exhibitions to celebrate the anniversary.

Vietnam and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1955. The two countries signed a joint declaration on friendly and comprehensive cooperation in 2003. In 2013, they set up their strategic partnership and inked an action plan to deploy the bilateral strategic partnership./.