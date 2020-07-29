Winners of National External Information Service Awards honoured
Journalistic works and productions related to the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the list of winners at this year’s National External Information Service Awards held in Hanoi on July 28 night.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (front, fifth, right) presents the awards for the first prize winners of the sixth National External Information Service Awards on July 28 (Photo: VNA)
The National External Information Service Awards 2019 attracted nearly 1,300 entries in 17 languages in various categories including print news in Vietnamese, e-newspaper in Vietnamese, print newspapers in foreign languages, e-newspapers in foreign languages, radio, television, photos and books.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won 44 prizes, including seven first prizes, eight second prizes, seven third prizes and 22 consolation prizes
The sixth edition of the annual awards, organised by the Steering Committee for External Information, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and Vietnam Television (VTV), aims to recognise and honour outstanding authors, press works, and books in the external information sector.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan congratulated the winners and sent her regards to all those working in the external information sector, against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic severely affecting all aspects of socio-economic activities on a global scale.
Ngan said the press had successfully communicated to the world the efforts and the achievements Vietnam had made in the fight against the pandemic.
“The entrants have been getting more diverse year after year, with this year seeing the highest number of works from foreigners,” the top legislator said.
This year, the organisers awarded 18 first prizes, 33 second prizes, 44 third prizes, and 80 consolation prizes, coming to a total of 175 winning submissions.
Two new categories – short video clips and innovative initiatives that help bring the images of Vietnam to the wider international community – were added this year in an attempt to catch up with the changing times and media landscape.
The handwashing dance video "Ghen Co Vy" ("Jealous Coronavirus"), which became a worldwide sensation and inspired countless imitations in many countries and languages, nabbed the first prize in the video clip category.
Meanwhile, the social media campaign "Vietnam We Thank You – Vietnam co len!" by Wayne Worrell, an English teacher in Hanoi, together with his friends living in Vietnam, which comprised photos urging resilience and thanking frontline workers and doctors for their sacrifices for public safety during the pandemic, won the initiative award.
“I want to thank the Vietnamese Government for their approach to COVID-19,” Wayne Worrel said, pointing to the fact that Vietnam had gone nearly 99 days without local transmission before Da Nang’s outbreak but still conveyed his confidence in the response by the authorities and Vietnamese people.
He expressed admiration for the preparedness of Vietnam in both facilities and operations throughout the country – “more so than any other country around the world” – in dealing with the pandemic. “I am thankful to be in Vietnam,” he said.
In 2019, Vietnam has achieved many important and comprehensive achievements in socio-economic development, national defence and security, enhancing foreign relations and comprehensive cooperation with neighbouring countries.
Vietnam has also made positive and internationally-recognised contributions in multilateral diplomatic mechanisms and activities such as participating in UN peacekeeping operations, sending its second field hospital to the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, successfully hosting the second USA-DPRK Summit and being elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term, as well as taking over ASEAN Chairmanship for 2020.
The winning entries reflected these achievements of Vietnam in many languages and platforms, contributing to promoting the political, diplomatic, economic, cultural and social achievements of the country and promoting Vietnam as a dynamic, proactive country actively integrating into the international community where it is a responsible member.