Society Preparations for second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities discussed A meeting was held in Hanoi on July 28 to discuss preparations for the second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities scheduled to take place later this year.

Society 8 million face masks to be presented to COVID-19 forces, people in need Some 8 million face masks will be presented to healthcare workers, police officers and border guard forces, and people in difficult circumstances during the fight against COVID-19, under a project funded by the CP Vietnam Corporation’s charitable fund.

Society Workshop discusses anti-corruption efforts in private sector A consultation workshop on a draft report and guidelines for non-State enterprises and social organisations to implement anti-corruption laws was held in Hanoi on July 28.

Society Two women arrested for arranging illegal entries into Vietnam The Border Guard High Command of the northern mountainous province of Lang Son have arrested and launched criminal proceedings against two Vietnamese women alleged to have organised the illegal entry into Vietnam of nine foreigners.