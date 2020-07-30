Winners of National External Information Service Awards honoured
Journalistic works and productions related to the COVID-19 pandemic dominated the list of winners at this year’s National External Information Service Awards held in Hanoi on July 28 night.
This year, the organisers awarded 18 first prizes, 33 second prizes, 44 third prizes, and 80 consolation prizes, coming to a total of 175 winning submissions.
Two new categories – short video clips and innovative initiatives that help bring the images of Vietnam to the wider international community – were added this year in an attempt to catch up with the changing times and media landscape./.