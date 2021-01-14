Society Fifteen prosecuted in Nhat Cuong mobile company smuggling case The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has proposed prosecuting 15 people involved in the Nhat Cuong Technic Co Ltd case for smuggling and violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences.

Society Photo book on islands launched by overseas Vietnamese A photo book about Vietnamese islands and seas has been published to help younger generations better understand the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago.

Society Vietnamese, Lao provinces enhance ties in border defence, COVID-19 fight The Border Guard Command of Vietnam's central Quang Binh province and the Military Command and police of the Lao province of Khammouane on January 13 looked into border defence, entry and exit management, and the COVID-19 fight.

Society Hanoi gets facelift ahead of 13th National Party Congress A large number of flowering plants and ornamental trees will be added to public spaces around Hanoi as the capital gears up for the 13th National Party Congress, according to Vo Nguyen Phong, Director of the municipal Department of Construction.