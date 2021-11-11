At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – An award ceremony of the online book introduction contest “The Book I Love” was held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Hanoi on November 10, with 56 excellent entries receiving certificates from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



Addressing at the event, Director of the Library Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and head of the organising board Pham Quoc Hung said the contest has contributed to revitalising reading culture, diversifying forms of reading, spreading a passion for reading in the community and meeting requirements of



After nearly four months, the organising board received more than 3,000 entries from 59 provinces and cities across the country. The localities that recorded a large number of contestants are Ha Tinh, Nam Dinh, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Giang, Hoa Binh, Bac Ninh, Dong Nai, Hai Phong, and An Giang.



A special



Four first prizes were presented Dao Xuan Anh, an 11th grader from Son La province; 7th grader Doan Thi Hoang Yen from Dong Nai province; Cao Hoai Bac, a lecturer of the Ministry of Public Security’s People's Security University; and a group of contestants: Nguyen Thi Hoa, Tran The Dai, Hoang Minh Thuy, Bui Thi Hong Chien from a high school in Dien Bien province.



Videos to introduce books sent to the contest were produced creatively with careful preparations using different effects, materials, and graphics to make the videos more attractive.



Posted on the Youtube channel "Sach va Tri Tue Viet”, the entries have attracted a large number of visits and followers, Hung said, noting that the contest served as a forum to share thousands of useful books to readers and book lovers across the country./.

VNA