Winners of Party building press awards 2021 announced
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha (first, left) and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (first, right) present awards to three exemplary people featured in the award-winning works (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Winners of the Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Award 2021, the sixth National Press Award on Party Building, were announced at a ceremony at the Hanoi Opera House on January 21 night.
The organisation board presented six A, 12 B and 16 C prizes as well 30 consolation prizes to outstanding works choosen from over 2,000 entries, along with 10 thematic awards.
The A prizes were presented to six works by journalists from the Nhan dan Newspaper, Ca Mau Newspaper, Lao Cai Radio-Television Broadcaster, Bao Dau Tu (Investment Review), Xay dung Dang (Party Building) Magazine, and the Vietnam Television.
Vietnam News Agency wins the prize for excellent collectives (Photo: VNA)This year, for the first time, three media agencies – Nhan dan (People) Newspaper, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the Dang Cong San Vietnam (Communist Party of Vietnam) online newspaper- were honoured for their creative communication products on Party building. The State-run Vietnam News Agency's website on the 13th National Party Congress was one of the three awarded creative media products.
According to the organising board, this year, the entries are diverse in forms and topics and have high quality. They have timely reflected "hot" events and issues of public interests , with many highlighting the protection of the Party ideology, rejecting wrongful arguments of hostile forces, and reflecting new ideas on Party-related theory and reality.
Addressing the ceremony, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong underlined that media works on Party building have helped the public inside and outside the country gain a better understanding of the Party and the country’s achievements under the Party’s leadership, contributing to fostering people’s trust in the Party, State and regime.
Le Quoc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists' Association and Editor-in-chief of Nhan dan Newspaper presents the consolation prize to a representative of a group of authors from the Photography Department of Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)The works also popularised exemplary models in Party building work, he said.
Thuong stressed the role of the press in the field, and asked journalists to continue to produce more high quality works on the topic.
At the ceremony, on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 2, 1930-2022), Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, who is also head of the Steering Committee on the Bua Liem Vang Award, launched the seventh edition of the award for 2022./.