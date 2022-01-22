Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha (first, left) and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (first, right) present awards to three exemplary people featured in the award-winning works (Photo: VNA) Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha (first, left) and Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung (first, right) present awards to three exemplary people featured in the award-winning works

– Winners of the Bua Liem Vang (Golden Hammer and Sickle) Award 2021, the sixth National Press Award on Party Building, were announced at a ceremony at the Hanoi Opera House on January 21 night.The organisation board presented six A, 12 B and 16 C prizes as well 30 consolation prizes to outstanding works choosen from over 2,000 entries, along with 10 thematic awards.The A prizes were presented to six works by journalists from the Nhan dan Newspaper, Ca Mau Newspaper, Lao Cai Radio-Television Broadcaster, Bao Dau Tu (Investment Review), Xay dung Dang (Party Building) Magazine, and the Vietnam Television.