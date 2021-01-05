Winners of Press Awards marking 75th anniversary of NA announced
The most outstanding works of the Press Awards that marks the 75th anniversary of the National Assembly were announce at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 4 night. NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was prominent among delegates at the award ceremony.
Journalists from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won two second prizes and a third prize. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The most outstanding works of the Press Awards that marks the 75th anniversary of the National Assembly were announce at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 4 night.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was prominent among delegates at the award ceremony.
The contest, the second of its kind, was jointly held by the NA Office and the Vietnam Journalist Association, aiming to raise public awareness of the legislative body.
It attracted nearly 500 entries from 51 press agencies across the country, which covered different topics relating to activities of the legislature, and reflected aspirations and proposals of voters and people nationwide.
Journalists from the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) won two second prizes and a third prize./.