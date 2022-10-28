Winners of science-technology, innovation awards honoured
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents the first-class Labour Order to VIFOTEC President Phan Xuan Dung. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in Hanoi on October 27 to honour winners of the science-technology innovation awards by the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations (VIFOTEC) in 2021.
This year, the organising board presented four first, eight second, 14 third and 19 consolidate prizes to 45 projects.
Two of the four projects receiving the first prize were also honoured with certificates and the gold medals from the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).
At the ceremony, Hue presented the Prime Minister’s certificates of merit to award-winning authors and the first-class Labour Order to the VIFOTEC and its Permanent Vice President Le Xuan Hao.
The leader underlined the significance of science, technology and renovation as a key tool for the implementation of the sustainable development goals with an important role in economic development and the settlement of challenges in all socio-economic aspects.
He lauded the performance by the VIFOTEC over the past 30 years in supporting scientists to make contributions to the country’s science development as well as national construction and defence.
In order to complete the goal of becoming a socialist-oriented developed country by the middle of the 21st century, the Party has defined science, technology and innovation as an extremely important motivation for the process, he underlined.
Hue called for the engagement of the whole Party and people in the cause of science and technology development with the pioneering role of the intellectuals and entrepreneurs, and the support of localities in encouraging talents in association with the implementation of the startup movement.
Dr. Phan Xuan Dung, President of the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations and President of the VIFOTEC said that since the VIFOTEC was established in 1992, it has organised 27 editions of the science-technology innovation awards.
Thousands of award-winning projects have been applied in various socio-economic and security-defence areas, contributing to the country’s renewal cause and encouraging technology research activities in the country.
At the ceremony, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat launched the VIFOTEC awards 2022, focusing on six major areas of mechanical automation technology; material technology; information technology- electronics and telecommunications; biotechnology for production and life; technology to respond to climate change, protect the environment and rationally use resources; and new energy saving and energy use technology./.