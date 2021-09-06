Winners of video-making contest “Vietnam in my mind” honoured
The Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (AVCK) announced winners of a video-making contest named “Vietnam trong toi” (Vietnam in my mind) in a virtual event livestreamed last weekend.
Winners of video-making contest "Vietnam in my mind" honoured. (Photo: thoidai.com.vn)
The competition was held by AVCK under the patronage of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK on the occasion of Vietnam's 76th National Day (September 2).
The contest aimed to provide a playground for Vietnamese people to show their creativeness and cheer them up during the time of COVID-19. A total of 18 entries were sent to the competition in the forms of short films, documentaries and others from July 26 to August 16.
Le Van Hung, First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy and one of the judges, said most of the entries reflect the love of Vietnamese expats for their motherland.
There were one first, second, and third prizes for both individual and team categories alongside three honourable mentions for three individuals.
Additionally, the organizer also presented awards of impression and viewers’ choice.
The AVCK has also launched a fundraising campaign called “Trao gui yeu thuong” (Sending out love) appealing for donations of cash and necessities to aid the COVID-19 fight back home. As of 8pm on September 2, it had raised nearly 80 million VND (3,515 USD)./.