Winners of Vietnam News Agency Press Awards honoured
At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Outstanding entries in the 2019 Vietnam News Agency (VNA) Press Awards were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi on June 5.
The ceremony was attended by VNA General Director Nguyen Duc Loi and Deputy General Directors Dinh Dang Quang and Le Quoc Minh, among others.
The first prizes in seven categories were presented to seven individual authors or groups of authors.
There were also 15 second prizes, 20 third prizes, and 23 consolation prizes, along with extra prizes in categories such as multimedia, infographics, and promising journalists.
Of note was that a Breaking News Award was included in the competition for the first time./.