Excellent entrepreneurs were honoured at the event. (Photo: tienphong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Winners of the Vietnamese Brand Awards 2022 were announced at a ceremony organised by Vietnam Economic Magazine on October 12.



Themed “Creating and developing the green brand of Vietnam”, the awards honoured enterprises with outstanding achievements in production, business, trade and service activities.



They were evaluated on certain criteria, focussing on enterprises’ strategies, action programmes and business performance that reflect the digital transformation and energy saving as well as the development of production models and policies towards its employees and the community.



The awards honoured brands in different categories including Top 10 excellent brands; Top 10 green brands; Top 10 brands of impressive development; Top 10 banks, financial services, real estate, construction, industry, agriculture, digital technology and retail.



The events also honoured eight excellent entrepreneurs such as Mai Kieu Lien, Director General of Vinamilk; Truong Gia Binh, President of FPT Group; Tran Ba Duong, President of the Thaco group; Thai Huong, President of the TH group, among others./.