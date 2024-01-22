Hosted by the Embassy of Canada in Vietnam, the contest, entitled “The Ambassador for a Day”, invited participants to create videos addressing the theme “Women and girls’ engagement and participation in decision-making processes and leadership”.

Open to young Vietnamese aged 16 to 25, the contest received hundreds of entries. After a month-long period, the best five were selected for recognition.

The first prize winner was given the opportunity to shadow a Canadian diplomat from the embassy in Vietnam, gaining firsthand experience of their day-to-day responsibilities.

The initiative is part of the Canadian Embassy’s ongoing efforts to engage with local partners and communities./.

