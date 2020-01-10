Business High-level symposium talks intra-ASEAN trade Delegates at a high-level symposium in Hanoi on January 10 shared their views on the significance of enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive grouping.

Business Vietnam Business Forum 2019 opens in Hanoi The annual Vietnam Business Forum 2019 opened in Hanoi on January 10, taking the theme of the roles and support of the business community in rapid and sustainable development.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on January 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,166 VND/USD on January 10, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Ministry told to take initiative in solving development conundrums Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the important role of the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and asked it to take the initiative in solving development conundrums while addressing a conference in Hanoi on January 9.