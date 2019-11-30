Winter festival expected to draw visitors to Sa Pa
Sun Group’s Sun World Fansipan Legend Company launched a winter festival at Sa Pa national tourism site in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on November 30.
In Sa Pa (Photo: Internet)
Themed “Snowy Paradise”, the launch event attracted thousands of domestic and foreign visitors. The festival will offer the most special ever winter in Sa Pa in a joyful Christmas atmosphere, with many new and interesting attractions such as an 18m-high Christmas tree made up of 160 transparent crystal blocks, a 50m ice tunnel and entertaining music performances.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the Sun World Fansipan Legend Company Nguyen Xuan Chien announced that the company has recently been honoured with the World Travel Awards, dubbed “Oscar of the world travel industry”, for the category of “Vietnam’s most attractive destination” and “world’s leading cultural tourism attraction 2019”.
Sun World Fansipan Legend was built and put into operation by Sun Group in 2016 in the resort city of Sa Pa, which is called "city of cloud". The tourism complex recreates a miniature northwest on the mountainside among the majestic nature of Hoang Lien Son mountain range./.
