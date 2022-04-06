– President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien on April 6 extended his New Year wishes to Khmer Theravada Buddhist dignitaries and followers and the Khmer ethnic group in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on the occasion of their traditional Chol Chnam Thmay festival.Visiting Pothisomron pagoda, Chien said he hopes that the dignitaries and Khmer people would encourage young local people and children, no matter how difficult it is, to continue going to school, learning the national language and learning the Bali language of Khmer people, and joining hands in the new-style rural area building movement and COVID-19 prevention and control.He also expressed his wish that they continue staying united, believing in the Party, and contributing to the locality’s development.Also on the day, a delegation of the Party, State and the VFF led by Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of its Commission for Mass Mobilidation, visited and presented gifts to Khmer Theravada Buddhist dignitaries and followers and Khmer people in Ho Chi Minh City.At Candaransi pagoda, Hoai said that the Party and State always create favourable conditions for and have issued many policies supporting the ethnic groups, including Khmer people, while respecting and ensuring the right to belief and religious freedom.She also acknowledged efforts by the group in the fight against COVID-19 and their contributions to the development achievements of HCM City and Vietnam at large.On this occasion, the delegation also paid a visit to Pothiwong pagoda and granted gifts to dignitaries and locals here./.