Environment Khanh Hoa issues master plan for Nha Trang Bay restoration The People's Committee of Khanh Hoa south-central province has just issued a master plan to preserve and restore coral reefs in Nha Trang Bay.

Environment Eco-fair project contributes to reduce carbon emissions How Eco-Fair project is making significant contributions towards a circular economy and other policy approaches accelerate the transition of the agri-food value-chain to a low-carbon industry in Vietnam was highlighted in a seminar within the COP27 framework.

Environment Vietnam an active, responsible country in climate change fight: official Vietnam has been assessed by the international community as an active and responsible country in the global climate change fight, an official of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has said.