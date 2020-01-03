Woman arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills
A Vietnamese woman was arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills from Cambodia to the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on January 2, according to the Moc Bai International Border Gate’s Border Guards.
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Bich (centre) is arrested for smuggling 3,000 meth pills from Cambodia to the southwestern border province of Tay Ninh on January 2. (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Ngoc Bich, 25, residing in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tung, was caught entering Vietnam illegally from Cambodia by the border guards and local anti-drug and crime special forces while the forces were patrolling the border areas in Thuan Tay village, Loi Thuan commune, Ben Cau district.
Bich, who works as a receptionist for a hotel in Cambodia’s Bavet city near the border with Vietnam, was later found carrying a teddy bear stuffed with over 3,000 meth pills of different types.
Bich said she went to Phnom Penh on January 1 to receive the drugs from two Cambodians and was on the way to Tay Ninh’s Go Dau district to deliver them.
The Moc Bai International Border Gate’s Border Guards are coordinating with Bavet’s police to further investigate the case./.