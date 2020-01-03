Society New working group set to boost reforms A special working group in charge of boosting reforms and improving the business climate will be set up this year, Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a meeting on January 2 to discuss plans to simplify business procedures in 2020-25.

Society Search of Vietnamese martyrs’ remains in Laos, Cambodia intensified Carrying out search and repatriation of 1,500-2,000 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives in Laos and Cambodia during wartime is a key task of the national steering committee on search, repatriation and identification of remains of fallen soldiers (Steering Committee 515) in 2020.

Society Prime Minister orders intensifying fight against crime, smuggling Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc requested that breakthroughs be made in 2020 in the fight against crime, smuggling and trade fraud at a national conference on January 2.

Society Ex-leaders of Da Nang stand trial in high-profile case Two former chairmen of the People’s Committee of Da Nang city were among the defendants in a trial at the Hanoi People’s Court that began on January 2, facing the charges of violating regulations on State asset management and use and on land management.