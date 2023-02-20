Woman caught red-handed trading, possessing wild animals
Dang Thi Viet Hoai (Photo: cand.com.vn)Lam Dong (VNA) – Policemen in Dam Rong district in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong on February 19 arrested Dang Thi Viet Hoai for illegally trading and possessing a large quantity of wild animals.
Searching Hoai’s house, the police discovered that 70 wild animals, including 26 civets and 37 bamboo rats, were kept in captivity. In addition, in her cold stores, Hoai also stocked squirrel, boar and jungle fowl meat and three dead weasels.
Hoai, born in 1980 and residing in Dam Rong district, admitted that she had bought the said wild animals from different hunters to resell for profits./.