Society Communication activities aim to raise public awareness of children with autism Fifteen centre providing intervention services for children with autism in Vietnam have conducted various communication activities to raise public awareness on the syndrome as part of activities to respond to the World Autism Awareness Day (April 2).

Society Vietnam News Agency, Phu Tho province sign communication cooperation deal The Government-run Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the People’s Committee of the northern province of Phu Tho signed an agreement on communication cooperation for the 2022-25 period in Viet Tri city on March 31.

Society Young volunteers support self-treating COVID-19 patients A group of young volunteers in northern Bac Ninh province has been supporting self-treating patients as the number of COVID-19 cases keeps increasing, causing significant pressure on the local health system.