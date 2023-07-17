The Vietnamese women's team triumph at the 2023 King’s Cup Sepak Takraw World Championship. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam successfully defended its gold medal in the women's quad (team of four) event after beating powerful Indonesia 2-0 in the final match of the 2023 King's Cup Sepak Takraw World Championship on July 15 in Korat, Thailand.

They won Japan 2-0 to advance to the semi-finals, and then defeated Laos 2-0 for a berth in the final.

Indonesia quickly lost steam and conceded a 0-2 defeat.

Last year, Vietnam won the title after 16 years, defeating hosts Thailand in the final match.

Prior to the gold, the Vietnamese athletes also won a silver in the men's hoop and a bronze in the women's hoop (kicking takraw balls into a hoop hung in the air), a bronze in the women's regu (team of three), a bronze in the men's quad, and a silver in the women's team regu events.

The 36th world championship was organised from July 9-16, bringing 36 teams from around the world. Vietnam sent a team of 33 athletes to compete in all eight categories for both men and women./.