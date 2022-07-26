The Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) and the Cambodian Women's Association for Peace and Development (CWPD) sign a cooperation agreement for the 2022 - 2027 period. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) is paying a working visit to Cambodia to further enhance the traditional cooperation with their Cambodian counterparts.



On July 25, the VWU and the Cambodian Women's Association for Peace and Development (CWPD) held a ceremony marking the 55th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and the Friendship Year 2022. They also signed a cooperation agreement for the 2022 - 2027 period.



Reviewing the history of the countries’ diplomatic ties and solidarity, Men Sam An, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and President of the CWPD, said for more than 40 years, the VWU has given material and spiritual support and sent technical experts to help consolidate the CWPD and assist needy women in Cambodia.



It has also assisted with personnel training through short- and long-term refresher courses for CWPD officials at all levels, helped build schools, organised health examinations and treatment for the poor, and donated medicine, rice and other supplies to low-income earners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.



The two sides have also strengthened friendship between their chapters in border provinces through programmes on poverty reduction, vocational training, healthcare, education, and human trafficking, along with many other activities, thus contributing to a border of peace, friendship and development, she noted.



VWU President Ha Thi Nga held that international integration requires stronger and more substantive cooperation between the two organisations at both central and local levels.



She recommended both sides contribute more to international and regional cooperation within the frameworks of ASEAN, the Greater Mekong Subregion and the Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam Development Triangle Area, and work together in fields considerably affecting women.



Amid complex developments in the region and the world, the associations should further reinforce solidarity and mutual support to live up to the sacrifices and contributions made by former generations, thus meeting Vietnamese and Cambodian women’s aspirations and interests and helping promote gender equality and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, according to Nga.



At the ceremony, the VWU and the CWPD signed a cooperation agreement for 2022 - 2027. The VWU Committee of Dak Lak province and the CWPD chapter of neighbouring Mondulkiri province signed a similar deal for the period. Meanwhile, the two associations and the INTRACO company inked an agreement to carry out a project on equipping women with energy saving stoves and water purifiers.



The visit by the VWU delegation will last until July 28./.