Culture - Sports Photo exhibition shows off Vietnam’s eternal attraction in Mexico A photo exhibition entitled “Vietnam – Eternal Attraction” is being held on the avenue of Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City of Mexico to promote the beauty of Vietnamese people and natural landscapes.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographer wins international photo contest 2021 Vietnamese photographer Huynh Ha won a gold medal in the portrait awards for a photo titled “Cai nhin ” (a look) at the 11th International Photo Contest 2021 hosted by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).

Culture - Sports Large archaeological excavations to take place in Ninh Binh New large archaeological excavations are expected to start this month in the northern province of Ninh Binh's Hoa Lu district, home of the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital.