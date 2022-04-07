Women’s football squad training in RoK for SEA Games 31
A total of 26 players of the Vietnamese women’s football team left for the Republic of Korea on April 6 for an intensive training to defend their gold medal at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) this May.
Coach Mai Duc Chung said thanks to support from the Vietnamese and RoK football federations, the players do not have to undergo the seven-day quarantine in the RoK.
At the SEA Games 31, the team may use a 4-2-3-1 formation and play attack, he added.
In the RoK, the Vietnamese team will have two friendly matches with the RoK women’s team on April 9 and April 11. Then they will have four more friendly matches against strong local female teams on April 13, 15, 17 and 19.
On April 21, the squad will return home and move to the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh to complete the final preparations for the sporting event.
SEA Games 31, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, will be held in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighbouring provinces and cities from May 12 to 23. Featuring 40 sports with 526 events, it is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the pandemic’s impact./.