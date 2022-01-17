Culture - Sports Women's team lose first game to RoK at Asian Cup The national women’s football team of Vietnam lost 0-3 to the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the first match at the group stage of the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup in India on January 21.

Culture - Sports Tet colours on Da Nang flower fields Flower growers in Da Nang city are busy these days on the final stages of preparing to provide flowers to Tet markets. This year, however, many have cut their output compared to previous years due to concerns about COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Artisan creates tiger sculptures to welcome New Year 2022 Artisan Nguyen Tan Phat is carrying out a project of making tiger sculptures to welcome New Year 2022 – the Year of the Tiger – in Duong Lam Village, Son Tay Town in Hanoi.