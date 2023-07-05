They are scheduled to arrive in New Zealand on July 6. After landing, the team will then head to Auckland city for two weeks of training before competing at the sporting event.

They will also have two friendly matches in order to test their lineup, with fixtures scheduled against New Zealand on July 10 and Spain on July 14.

At the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Vietnam have been named in Group E and will face the US on July 22, Portugal on July 27, and the Netherlands on August 1.

Over the past time, the “golden girls" have crowned SEA Games champions for eight times, and won a ticket to the 2024 Olympic First Qualifier./.

VNA